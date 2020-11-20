Driver arrested after causing fatal crash in Kew Gardens Hills: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he crashed his car into another vehicle, killing its driver in Kew Gardens Hills on Friday.

On Nov. 20 at around 4 a.m., Daniel Crawford, 52, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Parsons Boulevard. As he approached the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Union Turnpike, the 22-year-old driver of a 2016 Mercedes Benz, who was driving eastbound on Union Turnpike, entered the intersection, striking Crawford’s car on the passenger side, cops said.

EMS personnel arrived to find Crawford, who was from New Jersey, inside his car unconscious and unresponsive, with severe trauma to his body, according to the NYPD.

Crawford was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens where he was pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old driver was taken into custody and will soon be charged, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.