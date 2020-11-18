Join us for Schneps Media’s annual free Health and Fiscal Wellness Expo – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JILL CARVAJAL

Join us for Schneps Media’s Annual Health & Fiscal Wellness Expo Health Dec. 3 and 10!

Due to the pandemic, this year’s event is going virtual with a two-part webinar series followed by a bonus “vendor room” where you can learn more about the importance of planning for your future and the future of your loved ones.

Having the ability to have a healthy financial life is interconnected to your physical wellness and is important to not ignore. Things like managing your debts, having access to emergency funds, saving for retirement and being able to handle a financial crisis are key parts for living a healthier life and lowering stress levels. These things are equally important to getting outdoor exercise, working on your breathing, meditation, being physically fit and not missing your annual health screenings and exams.

This year’s virtual Expo has a great lineup of experts that will discuss a variety of vital topics for seniors including but not limited to the role stress plays in developing (or preventing) chronic disease, choosing assisted living communities, the risks of a sedentary lifestyle, the type of diets that help you live a longer, seeking a healthier life, public safety in the midst of COVID-19, finding the right caregivers, when to retire and how to invest, downsizing, protecting your assets, refinancing mortgages, relocation, granting rights and who to select for your power of attorney and more.

Joan Lunden, celebrated American journalist, television anchor, author, and influencer, will be the host for the 2020 Health and Wellness Expo Virtual Event.

Join your friends, colleagues, caregivers and others within the 55+ communities across Long Island and Queens to learn about health and fiscal wellness. Plus, a chance to win great prizes!

Register now!

