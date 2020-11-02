NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital awarded as top performing hospital for specialty care – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in Flushing received 10 awards in recognition for delivering superior care to patients in Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation.

Healthgrades is the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

The company’s 2021 analysis of top-performing hospitals for speciality care, as well as the recipients of the Healthgrades 2021 Speciality Excellence Awards, evaluates hospital performance using objective quality measures including clinical outcomes and patient safety, as well as patient experience, to report which hospitals deliver superior care.

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens was recognized with four Speciality Excellence Awards for Cranial Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Pulmonary Care and Stroke Care.

The hospital was also awarded as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care, Coronary Intervention, Critical Care, Gastrointestinal, General Surgery and Prostate Surgery.

“NewYork-Presbyterian Queens is proud to be recognized with ten Healthgrades 2021 Specialty Excellence Awards,” said Jaclyn Mucaria, president of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens. “These honors recognize our doctors, nurses and entire medical team and the high quality specialty care they deliver to our patients every day. This recognition from Healthgrades across specialties shows the outstanding care available to patients right here in Queens.”

Healthgrades analysis shows that clinical outcomes continue to differ dramatically between hospitals in the top and bottom of hospital performance categories.

“Healthgrades has a long-standing commitment to providing greater transparency when it comes to hospital quality,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer, Healthgrades. “Our analysis is designed to help consumers better understand the importance of hospital quality and how it can affect patient care, which has never been more important.”

Patients treated at a hospital receiving a 5-star rating have, on average, a lower risk of a complication or mortality than if treated at a hospital receiving a 1-star rating in that procedure or condition.

Additionally, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5 stars as a group, 218,785 lives could potentially have been saved and complications in 148,681 patients could potentially have been avoided, according to Healthgrades.

In conjunction with the analysis, the company also published the Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation: A Safe Return to Quality Care, which provides an in-depth review and data analysis—with an additional focus on common elective surgeries—to show how consumers can use quality ratings as a resource for making informed healthcare decisions.

As hospitals across the country have seen elective surgeries rebound, the Report to the Nation specifically looks at risk factors associated with outcomes in elective care, as well as the relative performance of 5-star hospitals vs. 1- and 3-star hospitals and what that means for patients.

It also includes first hand testimonials from hospital executives, who share how their organizations safely returned patients to care and how COVID-19 has impacted their quality improvement initiatives.

“Our continuous focus on quality improvement has not changed throughout this pandemic,” said Dr. Philip Falcone, medical director of Quality, St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse. “Quality improvement initiatives continue to revolve around reducing the risks of harm and achieving a high-quality outcome for all of our patients every day.”