Queens lawmaker assists with Thanksgiving food distribution at Pomonok Houses – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal joined volunteers from the Pomonk Residents Association to help distribute food and turkeys to residents this week.

Through a generous donation from Precision Concierge NY (PCNY), the community was able to secure thousands of boxes of food over the next several weeks. In its opening week, the group distributed over 3,000 boxes of fresh produce to residents of the NYCHA development and to local families in need.

Rosenthal also supplied turkeys to Pomonok residents ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“As we approach the holiday season amidst a global pandemic, no family should have to worry about where their next meal will come from,” Rosenthal said. “Through the generosity of PCNY, and the ceaseless hard work of the Pomonok Residents Association, we help ensure that food insecurity will not plague our communities this season. These are the types of efforts that will help our city through this tough time. I am proud to help support this work.”

Tamika Williams, president of the Pomonok Residents Association, said they are elated to partner with PCNY who has provided the “abundantly gracious gift of food for the holidays to the residents of Pomonok Houses.”

“When organizations such as the Pomonok Residents Association, PCNY, Food Universe and NYPD PSA 9 partner, great things can be achieved. We are thankful for the community support of these organizations and our Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal,” Williams said.

The distribution was also joined by volunteers from NYPD PSA 9 and Food Universe Marketplace, which donated a forklift to help unload pallets of food. Similar events will occur once every two weeks until the end of December at the Pomonok Houses.