Robber brutally stabs victim during struggle on Briarwood street – QNS.com

Cops need the public’s help in finding the crook who brutally stabbed a 50-year-old man during a robbery attempt in Briarwood early on Saturday morning.

The NYPD released on Sunday morning video footage of the suspect sought for the Nov. 14 attack, which occurred at 5:20 a.m. in the area of 139th Street and 87th Avenue.

According to police, the suspect approached the 50-year-old man as he walked through the area, and demanded money. That led the victim to hand over cash, but cops said a struggle then ensued over the man’s wallet.

During the tussle, law enforcement sources said, the perpetrator pulled out a knife and stabbed the man twice in the chest and stomach. After wounding the victim, the robber grabbed his wallet — which contained $670 in cash — and ran away on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was later reported to the 107th Precinct. Police said the man was brought by private means to Queens Hospital Center in critical condition; he was later transferred to Elmhurst Hospital after he was stabilized.

The NYPD described the robber as a man with a slim build and a medium complexion, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a face mask, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.