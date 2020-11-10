St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children celebrates 150 years with virtual gala – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This year, St. Mary’s Healthcare System is inviting the public to attend their annual gala virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from the comfort of their homes.

The Big Night In for St. Mary’s Kids will be hosted by television veteran Howie Mandel, and will be a celebration of the hospital’s 150 years of service to New York City’s most critically ill and injured children.

“For New York’s most critically ill and injured children, this is truly a haven unlike any other,” Mandel said. “The ability of St. Mary’s to continue providing innovative therapies and specialized rehabilitation programs depend on support from the community and we are grateful for everyone who is helping to fund this essential work.”

The St. Mary’s celebration is free to attend and guests can look forward to plenty of surprises with inspiring speeches from some of the kids of St. Mary’s, parents of patients, and President and CEO Dr. Edwin Simpser.

Special performances will include St. Mary’s music therapist and kids, the band from Broadway’s “Rock of Ages,” a special performance by Paul Anka and, of course, the hosting magic of Mandel.

More than 90 percent of the patients at St. Mary’s need a level of care that exceeds what their families can afford and what Medicaid is able to cover. That’s what makes fundraisers like The Big Night In for St. Mary’s Kids so important — all funds raised during the livestreamed event will go directly toward supporting programs and treatment for patients.

“This year’s gala will be different in many ways, but the most important thing has stayed the same: the funds we raise will directly support the essential and life-changing services we have provided for 150 years,” Simpser said. “While the pandemic keeps us apart, we can join together in spirit to celebrate all of the children, families and staff members who are at the heart of St. Mary’s.”

Attendees who donate over $250 have the opportunity to win big: they will be entered in a raffle for a seven-night stay at a four-bedroom/four-bathroom water-view villa in Bermuda for eight guests. The prize includes accommodations and is exclusive of flights and food.

The Big Night In For St. Mary’s Kids is being sponsored by Debbie & Stuart Acker; Cindy & Tod Johnson; Nancy Karch; Dr. and Mrs. Edwin Simpser; Anthony and Tara Coniglio; New York Electrical Contractors; Technico Construction Services; Briarwood Organization; DJ Ambulette Service; Nussbaum Berg Klein & Wolpow Foundation; Bloomberg Philanthropies; M&T Bank; and Area Builders.

Additional information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities is available at www.stmaryskids.org/event/virtual-gala.