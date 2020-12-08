Teen killed, three others injured in Howard Beach car crash: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn teenager is dead after an 18-year-old driver crashed her car in Howard Beach on Monday.

The crash, which took place on Monday, Dec. 7, around 8:45 p.m., also sent the driver and two other passengers to the hospital. Dtanja Britt, and 18-year-old from Brooklyn, was the third passenger and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said that the crash happened when the 18-year-old woman was driving westbound on the Nassau Expressway and continued onto the exit ramp to the Belt Parkway. Realizing that she was exiting the Nassau Expressway at the wrong exit, she crossed over the grass median to exit to North Conduit Avenue but lost control of the car, cops said.

The car flipped onto North Conduit Avenue, ejecting Britt into the road, according to the NYPD.

EMS personnel arrived to find Britt unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to her body. A 15-year-old female passenger, a 16-year-old passenger and the driver were taken Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.