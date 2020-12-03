Cops seek assailant who punched elderly woman in Astoria – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for the assailant who punched an elderly woman in Astoria in September.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, around 5:40 p.m., a 67-year-old woman got into a argument with an unidentified woman outside of a discount store, located at 36-01 Broadway, according to the NYPD.

As the argument escalated, the unidentified woman, described by police as being between 20 and 30 years old, punched the 67-year-old, causing her to fall to the ground, cops said.

The suspect then ran into a blue Toyota Camry and fled the scene. The elderly woman refused medical attention at the scene.

Police obtained photos of the suspect from outside the store at the time of the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.