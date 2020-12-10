Cops seek man involved in Astoria shootout – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who fired several gun shots in a shootout in Astoria last month.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, an unidentified man got into a shootout with several individuals in front of 3-04 27th Ave., according to the NYPD.

The man then jumped into a dark gray Hyundai Elantra and drove off eastbound on 27th Avenue, cops said. Police say the man was last seen wearing all gray clothing.

No one was injured as a result of the gun play.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.