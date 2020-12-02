Man gropes woman at Flushing subway stop: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman inside of a Flushing subway stop earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, around 3:15 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was inside the Flushing – Main Street station on the 7 train line, when she was approached by an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

The man suddenly grabbed the woman’s buttocks, police said. The woman confronted the man after he assaulted her, which caused the man to run off, cops said.

Police obtained a photo of the suspect from the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.