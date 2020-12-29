Local nonprofit hosts toy giveaway in LeFrak City – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In honor of the holidays and in remembrance of a community activist, a local nonprofit hosted a toy giveaway in LeFrak City earlier this month.

The Foundation for Sustainable Community Development Initiative (FSCDI) partnered with the Silver Spoon Diner, LeFrak City Tenant Association and a host of toy donors to give back to the Elmhurst community during their annual toy giveaway.

Normally held at the Queens Public Library branch in LeFrak City, the nonprofit hosted the event in the Silver Spoon Diner this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and the closure of libraries.

In addition to the giveaway, FSCDI honored Jim Galloway, an Elmhurst community leader who passed away earlier this year.

Galloway would often take children from LeFrack City to Radio City Music Hall to see the Rockettes and the Christmas celebration.

Dr. George Onuorah, the CEO of the nonprofit, submitted a request to Community Board 4 to co-name 57th Avenue after Galloway.

“The late Jim Galloway was a civic and community-minded leader whose love of children distinguishes him and makes him an exceptional leader worthy of any high honor, including co-naming 57th Avenue as a way to memorialize his name for posterity,” Onuorah said.

The toy giveaway was supported by donors including the Queens Center Mall, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Silver Spoon Diner, the LeFrak City Tenant Association and Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps.

See photos from the event below.