Man crashes into security gate during attempted theft of Con Edison truck in Astoria: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is searching for a man who tried to steal a Con Edison truck from one of the power company’s parking lots in Astoria over the weekend, only to crash into a nearby security gate, according to authorities.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, around 4:30 a.m., the unidentified man walked into the parking lot of the Con Edison facility located at 31-01 20th Ave., according to the police.

The man then hopped into a Con Edison 2018 Chevrolet Colorado parked in the lot, cops said. But he didn’t make it too far.

The man began to drive the car but quickly crashed into a security gate, according to the NYPD. He then got out of the car and ran off on foot.

Police, who recovered a photo of the suspect from a dashboard camera inside the Con Edison car, describe the man as being in his 30s with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.