Queens County Farm Museum’s Winter Wonderland opens for the holiday season – QNS.com

Queens County Farm Museum’s one-of-a-kind Winter Wonderland floral pop-up is bringing vibrant color and masterful designs making it the perfect winter destination for entertainment and holiday photos.

Queens County Farm has partnered with the Floral Escape artistic design team Azizan Ali and Laila Ahmed for the one-acre Winter Escape, now open to the public.

“It will be a ‘berry’ merry holiday season at Queens Farm thanks to our new design partners at the Floral Escape,” said Jennifer Walden Weprin, executive director of Queens County Farm Museum. “Tens of thousands of silk flowers are blooming to ring in the holiday season.”

The Winter Escape will run through Jan. 10, 2021. It’s the only silk flower, outdoor holiday installation in New York City bringing new holiday cheer to the historic farm.

This colored outdoor holiday adventure features 15 custom escapes including: a Gingerbread Village with vibrant floral sweets almost good enough to eat; a Candy Cane Rose Garden with 6-foot floral candy canes; a Snowy Peak Lodge; purple reindeer; a 1971 white Austin FX4 enveloped in pink cascading flowers; and The Most Wonderful Wreath of the Year offering 12-feet of glory.

Visitors can also snap an ‘elfie with Santa in his Jolly ‘Olly Throne Chair.

Also down on the farm, visitors can take a hayride and stop by the farm’s holiday market which offers a rich assortment of Christmas trees, wreaths, poinsettias and unique holiday gifts.

Shoppers can pick from traditional games, toys and handmade stuffed animals for the lil’ farmer in every family or choose from a selection of Queens-made gifts to help make the holiday cozy. And, of course, a visit to Queens Farm is not complete without a leisurely stroll across the grounds to meet the farm’s goats, sheep, steer, alpaca and hens — the real stars of the urban oasis.

Visitors are also encouraged to drop off healthy, shelf-stable food to support the farm’s annual food drive benefiting Queens College’s Knights Table Food Pantry.

The Winter Escape is open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 10, 2021. Online tickets are $24 per person ($15 for children 2 to 10 years old). Admission to Queens County Farm Museum is free and the farm offers free event parking.

Queens County Farm is located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Floral Park. It is open daily Monday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Queens Farm is closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.