Woman, 50, found dead inside Crocheron Park building – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Woman, 50, found dead inside Crocheron Park building

Building inside Crocheron Park where a woman was recently found dead.
Photo via Google Maps

A woman who was found unresponsive with a bag over her head inside of a Crocheron Park building died Friday, according to authorities.

According to police sources, the body of a 50-year-old woman was found inside 214-41 34th Ave., which Patch identified as the park’s comfort station. At around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, cops reportedly found the woman sitting on the ground with her back against a shipping container.

EMS personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman dead, but her cause of death is still under investigation. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

This is an ongoing story. Check back here for updates. 

