Suozzi endorses Douglaston native Richard Lee for City Council seat – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A northeast Queens City Council candidate and North Flushing resident has recently been endorsed by local Congressman Tom Suozzi.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Richard Lee confirmed Suozzi’s endorsement of his run for City Council in District 19. The endorsement comes just five months after the budget director for the Queens borough president announced his candidacy.

“Through his work as budget director for the office of Queens borough president and legislative and budget director at the City Council, Richard has proven his ability to fight for the residents of northeast Queens,” said Suozzi. “As Council member for the 19th District, he will continue advocating for our small businesses, our schools and our families. Richard has the dedication and experience necessary to ensure all residents of the 19th District have a voice in City Hall.”

Lee, a Douglaston native, is running to replace term-limited Councilman Paul Vallone. In addition to working in public service, he was fought for tenant protections, small businesses, seniors and immigration as a community organizer with Asian Americans for Equality.

Last month, Lee’s campaign qualified for $155,648 in city matching funds, which was the second highest amount of all candidates from Queens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee organized the resources to provide borough residents with food, personal protective equipment and other necessary resources.

“I’m honored to have the support of Congressman Tom Suozzi in my race for City Council,” said Lee. “A strong advocate for northeastern Queens with a track record of bipartisanship and delivering real results for his constituents, I’m ready to stand with him to ensure our mutual constituents get what they need as we face a long period of recovery and rebuilding as a result of the pandemic.”