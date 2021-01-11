Corona councilman hosts toy giveaway for area children – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

More than 300 toys were distributed to Corona-area children of families that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession to celebrate Three Kings Day Jan. 6 at William F. Moore Park.

Councilman Francisco Moya and unions partnered for the event and handed out toys that were provided by Park Side Restaurant, at the same time the U.S. Capitol Building was occupied by far-right insurrectionists.

“The last few months have been difficult for my community and our country,” Moya said. “I’m grateful for my brothers and sisters in labor, the New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York, and Sheet Metal Workers Local 28 for their unending support to the families in my district. Thanks to their dedication, we were able to bring some respite, on what should’ve been a joyous day in America, with the magic of Three King Days to 300 children.”

The event was coordinated with elementary and intermediate schools, PTAs and Forestdale, Inc., an organization that provides safe and loving homes, and other resources to children and families.It was the fifth is a series of toy giveaways sponsored by Moya to bring some cheer to families in his district during the COVID-19 crisis.