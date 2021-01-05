Off-duty NYPD cop cuffed for biting girlfriend during domestic dispute in northwest Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An off-duty city cop was arrested on Monday night after allegedly getting into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend in their northwest Queens home.

According to the NYPD, 28-year-old Christopher Valencia was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with harassment, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that prior to his arrest, Valencia had allegedly gotten into a verbal dispute with his girlfriend in his Queens home over a cellphone. The two struggled over the phone, but the situation turned violent when Valencia allegedly bit his girlfriend in her left thigh.

Valencia was taken into custody at 10:45 p.m. that night by officers from the 110th Precinct. The investigation is ongoing.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.