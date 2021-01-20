Weprin raises more than $2.1M in campaign funding in bid for NYC Comptroller – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In his bid for New York City Comptroller, Queens Assemblyman David Weprin has received several new endorsements from supporters as his campaign has raised more than $292,000, equating to nearly $1,500,000 with expected matching funds.

“I am extremely proud of the momentum our campaign is building,” said Weprin, a Democrat, who has represented the 24th Assembly District since 2010. “Voters, donors, elected officials, labor unions, Democratic organizations, community and clergy leaders from across the city are joining our campaign, as they trust that as our next comptroller I will ensure that our pensions are protected and that through this fiscal crisis the city’s budget is not balanced on the backs of working and middle-class New Yorkers.”

To date, Weprin has out-raised all of his opponents this filing period with expected matching funds of $1,493,896, and a total of $2,129,208 for the cycle. He has received donations from a total number of 1,430 donors with 1,332 (93 percent) of those donors from NYC.

Weprin’s latest round of endorsements includes former Congressman Steve Israel, the former chair of the DCCC who represented part of Queens in the House of Representatives, and Manhattan’s East River Democratic Club.

Weprin’s campaign has also received notable contributions from Mason Tenders District Council of Greater New York, IUOE Local 14-14B and IUOE Local 891.

William Kregler, president of the NYC Fire Marshals Benevolent Association, said the association is proud to endorse Weprin’s candidacy for NYC Comptroller to rebuild the city.

“David Weprin is the only candidate in the race for comptroller with the experience to do the job,” Kregler said. “And at this critical time in our city’s history when its finances look bleak, we need a steady, experienced hand guiding the fiscal ship forward. That hand is David Weprin.”

Weprin has earned a diverse set of endorsements in the race. His previous endorsements include Queens elected officials such as Congressman Tom Suozzi, Assembly members Jenifer Rajkumar, Vivian Cook, Jeff Aubry, Cathy Nolan, and Council members Karen Koslowitz, Barry Grodenchik and Peter Koo.

The list also includes Assembly members Dick Gottfried and Rebecca Seawright from Manhattan, Maritza Davilla from Brooklyn and the NYS Court Officers Association.

Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato said she is supporting Weprin to be NYC’s next comptroller because he has the “heart of a true public servant and we can trust his judgement.”

“David Weprin has the honesty, integrity, experience and ability to help lead New York City through the worst fiscal crisis since the Great Depression. There is no learning on the job for David as he has been at the financial helm before when our city faced hard times,” Pheffer Amato said.

Weprin is the only candidate running for Comptroller with municipal financial experience having balanced the city’s budget as chair of the City Council’s Finance Committee for eight years.

He guided the city’s finances through the post-9/11 recession and the 2008 recession. Previously in his public service career, Weprin served as the deputy superintendent of Banks and secretary of the Banking Board for New York state. He was the watchdog of nearly $2 trillion, regulating more than 3,000 financial institutions and financial service firms in New York state, including international banking institutions, mortgage brokers and mortgage bankers.

Weprin is currently chair of the New York State Assembly’s Committee on Correction where he has championed critical legislation reforming the criminal justice system. He also served on the New York City Council from 2002-2009 where he was chair of the Finance Committee, one of the most vital committees on the Council.

Weprin is a graduate of Jamaica High School, SUNY at Albany, and holds a law degree from Hofstra University. A father of five children and grandfather of six, Weprin and his wife, Ronni, live in Holliswood.