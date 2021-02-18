Amazon to open Long Island City delivery station – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two years after Amazon abandoned its plan to build an HQ2 campus in Long Island City, the e-commerce giant is returning to the neighborhood.

Amazon signed a lease to take over the shuttered Green Apple Supermarket at 30-50 21st St. and will open a new delivery station later this year, which will be used as a last stop for packages before they are delivered to customers in Queens and around the city.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of New York with a new delivery station in Long Island City that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create job opportunities for the talented workforce,” Amazon spokeswoman Emily Hawkins said.

She added that since 2010, Amazon has created more than 34,000 jobs in New York and invested more than $7.1 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation. The investments have contributed an additional $5.7 billion to the New York economy and have helped create 17,400 jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires, from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.

Amazon will open another delivery station in Queens later this year at Rentar Plaza at 66-26 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village. The company is constructing a massive warehouse at the site of the old Cascades Containerboard factory located at 55-15 Grand Ave. in Maspeth.