Cops seek suspect in Rosedale home invasion – QNS.com
Cops seek suspect in Rosedale home invasion

Photo via Getty Images

Police are looking for an armed man who, along with a partner in crime, forced their way into a Rosedale home last week.

On Friday, Feb. 6, around 12:20 a.m., two unidentified man snuck up behind a 50-year-old man as he was approaching the front door of his home, located near 249th Street and Hook Creek Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

One of the men pulled out a gun and told the homeowner to open the door, cops said.

Once inside, one of the thieves hit the 50-year-old man in the head with gun as the other took $400 in cash from the man’s bedroom, according to the authorities.

Police arrived to the scene and apprehended one of the individuals. The other escaped through the home’s rear window, according to the police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

