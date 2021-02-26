Drive-by shooter fires fatal bullet at driver stopped at red light in Glendale: NYPD – QNS.com

Quantcast
Drive-by shooter fires fatal bullet at driver stopped at red light in Glendale: NYPD
Drive-by shooter fires fatal bullet at driver stopped at red light in Glendale: NYPD

A man was shot to death during a drive-by shooting at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard in Glendale on Feb. 26, 2021. (Photo by RHS News)

Detectives are searching for the drive-by killer who shot a 25-year-old man to death at a turning lane on Woodhaven Boulevard in Glendale early Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 12:46 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the corner of Woodhaven Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in Glendale, adjacent to Victory Field in Forest Park.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was operating a silver, four-door sedan while stopped at a red light inside a left-turn bay on the northbound side of Woodhaven Boulevard when the killer drove up alongside him inside a black sedan.

Cops said the unidentified shooter then opened fire, striking the victim in the chest, before speeding away from the scene.

Police said the victim managed to turn his vehicle from Woodhaven Boulevard onto Myrtle Avenue, but was unable to complete the turn — crashing his car into a street lamp at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the investigation, detectives have not yet established a possible motive for the shooting — or a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

