Duo hits woman with skateboard in random Sunnyside attack: NYPD – QNS.com

The NYPD is looking for two men who attacked a 21-year-old woman with a skateboard in Sunnyside last month.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, around 8:30 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was walking down the street near Queens Boulevard and 45th Street, when she was approached by two unidentified men, according to the NYPD.

The two men began to verbally menace the woman, cops said.

One of the men then spit on the 21-year-old and the other hit her over the head with his skateboard, according to police. The attackers then ran off on foot in an unknown direction.

The woman, who sustained pain and bruising in the attack, refused medical attention at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police describe both men as being between 20 and 30 years old. Surveillance footage of the suspects was found in the moments after the attack.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.