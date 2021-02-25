Man charged with assault after shoving and spitting at firefighters in Long Island City: DA – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Long Island City man was charged with assault in Queens Criminal Court Wednesday after he allegedly attacked two firefighters responding to a call in the northwest Queens neighborhood earlier this week.

Clarence Smith, 37, faces up to seven years in prison after he allegedly shoved and spit at two first responders giving medical assistance to someone near 41-03 Tenth St., in Long Island City, on Feb. 22, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The incident began when two FDNY firefighters were responding to a medical emergency around 2:20 p.m., according to the charges. Smith allegedly walked up to a firefighter, who was in the processes of giving medical assistance, and told her to “get out of the way,” the charges state.

Smith then grabbed the FDNY member, pushed her against a wall and tried to punch her, according to Katz.

When a second firefighter tried to intervene, Smith grabbed him as well, also pushing him against a wall. Smith then spit in the firefighter’s face, according to the DA.

Smith fled the scene on foot before later turning himself in to police officers at the 114th Precinct, Katz said.

Both firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Michelle Johnson ordered Smith, who was additionally charged with harassment, to return to court on March 29.