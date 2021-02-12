Queens lawmaker introduces measure to recognize Lunar New Year – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As the Asian American community celebrates Lunar New Year on Feb. 12, a Queens lawmaker introduced a new piece of legislation to recognize the cultural and historical significance of the holiday, also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival.

Congresswoman Grace Meng on Thursday, Feb. 11, announced the resolution in the House of Representatives that would express the deepest respect for Asian Americans and all individuals throughout the world who celebrate Lunar New Year.

The measure, which details the history and customs of Lunar New Year, would also wish Asian Americans and all who observe the Lunar celebration a happy and prosperous New Year. This year, the community says goodbye to the Year of the Rat and welcomes the Year of the Ox.

Lunar New Year is normally a special time for families, delicious foods, and community and cultural celebrations, according to Meng.

“Unfortunately, this year’s Lunar New Year is atypical as our nation — indeed, our world — continues to combat COVID-19. Traditional festivities, gatherings with family and friends, and other activities have been limited or gone virtual,” Meng said.

Despite the setback, Meng says she is pressing forward to honor the global activity by introducing her resolution in the House, as they mark the Year of the Ox.

“A dish my family traditionally enjoys is noodle soup, which is supposed to bring luck for the year ahead,” Meng said. “However people choose to observe this holiday, I hope that everyone stays safe and healthy, and I wish everyone luck, fortune, and happiness this year ahead.”