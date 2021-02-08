Shooter executes man in vehicle parked on St. Albans street in broad daylight: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the gunman who executed a man in broad daylight on a St. Albans street on a snowy Sunday afternoon, police reported.

The deadly shooting happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 7 in front of the Golden Krust shop located at 200-08 Linden Boulevard.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooter approached 37-year-old Tyrone Jones, of Brinkerhoff Avenue in St. Albans, as he sat inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV with Florida plates and started pulling the trigger.

Authorities said the killer fired multiple shots, striking Jones numerous times in the head before fleeing.

Officers from the 113th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Jones was pronounced dead at the location.

Numerous spent shell casings were found on the snowy ground. Nearby residents expressed shock over the shooting.

“I was coming out of the hair supply store, I heard numerous pops,” said Christina Young. “The paramedics were working him, he was lifeless.”

“The gun violence around here is absolutely senseless,” added another resident, Travis King.

At this early point in the ongoing investigation, police did not have a further description of the gunman, or a possible motive for the murder.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.