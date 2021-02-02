The best sweet treats in New York City for Valentine’s Day – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY MIA SALAS

Let’s be honest, behind all the roses and rosé, Valentine’s Day is totally an excuse to enjoy sweet treats. From red velvet cupcakes to strawberry macarons, February 14 already has us planning our sugar rush. And as we all know, NYC is the place to be for iconic desserts. If you’re wondering what decadent dessert to have at galentines brunch or what sweet treat to share with your valentine, we’ve got you covered. Get ready for an extra sweet day with our round up of the top ten Valentine’s Day desserts in NYC!

Godiva Valentine’s Day Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box

You can never go wrong with Godiva when it comes to chocolate, and on Valentine’s Day Godiva does not disappoint. Choose from 14, 25 or 37 piece count in this luxurious and delicious Godiva gift box. Inside, you’ll find chocolate truffles and hearts — all the best of the best. Find out exactly what’s inside before you buy it, or you can play the chocolate guessing game. And did we mention that you can send a free virtual valentine with your purchase? That’s right!

Baked by Melissa February Fix Cupcakes

These mini cupcakes continue to dominate NYC with their fun flavors and adorable, bite-sized shape. We’re obsessed with this February Fix pack of cupcakes: Chocolate Blackout, Dulce de Leche, Marshmallow, Red Velvet, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Salty Chocolate Caramel. And for every February Fix 25-pack sold, Baked by Melissa is donating $1 to Good Grief, helping to fund peer support programs for children, teens, and young adults who’ve lost a family member.

Photo courtesy of Maman

Maman Marche’s Valentine’s Day Pop-Up

Maman is bringing us the V-day pop-up we need, February 8-14 at their Soho location. Bring your family to try everything from red velvet hot chocolate to white chocolate raspberry rosé cookies. We’re most looking forward to Sundae Kind of Love: a white hot chocolate prepared with a fresh raspberry puree, topped with a “pink” raspberry whipped cream, homemade edible conversation hearts & raspberry dust. If you’re looking for a sweet experience, Maman’s is the spot.

Max Brenner’s Date for Two

Nobody does fondue like Max Brenner. With this fondue tower for two, you can have a romantic chocolate experience at home. It comes with milk, dark, and white chocolate, as well as nine bonbons. Get your rice krispy treats and marshmallows ready, because this fondue is ready to sweeten your February 14.

Dō NYC Love is Sweet Pack

Next time your kids try to steal a bite of cookie dough from the batter, tell them that edible cookie dough is much better. Dō NYC caters to all your cookie dough cravings, so why not indulge on Valentine’s Day? Choose four of your fave flavors in this Love is Sweet Pack to have a cookie dough party with your family. We recommend Red Velvet Cheesecake!

Milk Bar’s The Romantic

Go all out this V-day with the Milk Bar. The Romantic has everything you can ask for and more: mini red velvet cake, red velvet truffle dozen box, and an assorted cookie tin. Celebrating a milestone in your relationship? Recently fallen head over heels in love? Just a sucker for V-day? Trust us on this one — The Romantic at the Milk Bar is for you.

Magnolia’s Pink Banana Pudding

If you haven’t already heard, Magnolia Bakery is the queen of banana pudding. Whether you’ve had their world famous banana pudding before or haven’t gotten to it yet, V-day is the time to treat yourself. Enjoy their limited edition Pink Banana Pudding made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, and bright pink confetti cake. Order before it sells out!

Junior’s White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake Heart

Don’t worry, cheesecake lovers — we didn’t forget about you! Love is in the air at Junior’s, because this White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake Heart is to die for. Think original NY cheesecake blended with white chocolate and swirled with a fresh strawberry puree. Warning: this cake is so beautiful that you may not want to cut into it…but totally worth it once you taste how creamy and delicious it is.

Macaron Café’s Valentine’s Day Box

Simply put, macarons are the love language of desserts. Who knew a dessert could sweep you off your feet? Well the Valentine’s Day Box at Macaron Café will do just that. Select the flavors to fill your box and surprise your special someone with this decadent treat.

Li-Lac Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Much like macarons, chocolate-covered strawberries say love & romance. While there’s many places to pick up chocolate-covered strawberries for V-day, our top pick is Li-Lac Chocolates, Manhattan’s oldest chocolate house. They’re available in stores on V-day or by special order any time.

This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.