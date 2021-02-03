The Weeknd set to hold concert at new UBS Arena near Belmont Park as part of expanded tour – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Weeknd has added additional New York dates to his 2022 After Hours World Tour.

The 104-date global tour will kick off on Jan. 14 in Vancouver at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena with stops in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Paris, Berlin, London and more. The tour has added a couple of new dates, including one on April 7, 2022, at the UBS Arena, the soon-to-be home of the New York Islanders.

The $1.1 billion UBS Arena, located in Elmont, is currently under construction adjacent to Belmont Park racetrack and will be one of the most modern and innovative multipurpose arenas in the world.

The Weeknd is also adding more stops in Brooklyn and Manhattan to his world tour. On Feb. 11-12, 2022, The Weeknd will perform at the Barclays Center, and on April 4-5, 2022, he will perform at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. local time on Monday, Feb. 8, at TheWeeknd.com/Tour. Tickets are on sale now for the rescheduled dates on the tour.

Members of the Verizon customer loyalty program, VerizonUp, will receive access to this tour with tickets available in the MyVerizon app closer to the date of each event.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.