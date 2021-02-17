Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in Far Rockaway – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 29-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being shot in the head in Far Rockaway, according to the authorities.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, around 4 p.m., police responded to a call near Dix Avenue and McBride Street to find the woman with a gunshot wound to her head, cops said.

Responding EMS personnel took the woman to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

A witness to the shooting said the suspect shot the woman and then drove off in a Jeep.

“He shot her right in the face, jumped in a Jeep and sped off,” said Ralph Richard.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.