City taking applications for summer youth employment program which returns this year – QNS.com

Queens elected officials are celebrating the return of the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program following its one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Young people between the ages of 14 and 21 can apply through April 23 for the nation’s largest summer youth employment initiative.

“This year’s Summer Youth Employment Program is even more meaningful to our young people after a year of hybrid and virtual learning, interrupted schedules, and lost opportunities to see friends and loved ones,” Councilwoman Adrienne Adams said. “I encourage all of New York City’s youth to apply for the six-week program, gain important paid work experience, and develop new skills. I hope our young people have a fun, educational and fulfilling summer.”

Beginning July 6, the six-week program will offer participants with paid work experience and project-based learning opportunities for more than 70,000 young people.

“I’m excited to see that the Summer Youth Employment Program will be returning this year,” Councilman Costa Constantinides said. “My own path to public service was forged by the experience and work ethic I gained while working summer jobs, so it’s important that we give the next generation of New Yorkers the same opportunities.”

Councilman I. Daneek Miller was a participant in the program as a youth.

“Many young people have been able to navigate their first workplace experience through this opportunity, gaining skills and lessons that last a lifetime,” Miller said. “After our fight last summer to keep this initiative in place, we are looking forward to sharing this resource within the southeast Queens community and continuing to return to some normalcy in how we engage and enrich the lives of our young scholars.”

To ensure participant safety and meet the changing needs of employers during the COVID-19 recovery, all project-based learning and work-based opportunities may take place online, in-person or in a hybrid environment. SYEP participants in work-based experiences are paid in hourly wages at the prevailing minimum wage; younger youth participating in project-based experiences receive a stipend.

“After what has been a difficult year adapting to remote learning and limited in-person interactions, the 2021 Summer Youth Employment Program will bring a new sense of normal and opportunities for New York City’s young people,” Councilman Francisco Moya said. “Programs like this that expose youth to diverse opportunities and build their skills are critical to their success and the future of New York City as we recover from COVID-19. I encourage young people to apply.”

SYEP applications can be completed online or at participating community-based organizations, depending on the program option. Online applications are available here.

“The opening of the application for the summer youth employment program comes at a time when many high school students are preparing to go back to their school buildings and thinking about summer plans,” Councilman Barry Grodenchik said. “The program offers a valuable opportunity for young people to earn money, gain work experience, and once again interact in person with mentors and peers. SYEP continues to offer young New Yorkers the chance for a rewarding and productive summer.”

For more information, call 311 or DYCD Community Connect (800-246-4646).