Cops questioning suspect in bloody South Jamaica park assault that left man dead – QNS.com

Detectives are questioning a 28-year-old man wounded in a triple-stabbing near South Jamaica’s Baisley Pond Park on Wednesday night that left one individual dead.

Police have not yet ascertained what sparked the violence that broke out at about 10:11 p.m. on March 17 at the corner of 133rd Avenue and 150th Street.

Officers from the 113th Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress. When they arrived at the intersection, cops said, they found the person of interest and two victims, all of them stabbed about the body.

One of the victims, a 40-year-old man, suffered stab wounds to his right leg and right hand. The other victim, whom police said is a 33-year-old man, had stab wounds to his chest and back.

The person of interest, meanwhile, had a slash wound to his left leg, authorities said. Officers also recovered a knife and box cutter near where he was found.

EMS units rushed the two victims to Jamaica Hospital. Though the 40-year-old man is listed in stable condition, the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the medical center.

Police have withheld the deceased man’s identity, pending family notification.

Cops, meanwhile, took the 28-year-old person of interest into custody and brought him to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of his slash wound. He’s currently being questioned for his role in the deadly assault.

Meanwhile, law enforcement sources said, crime scene officers combed the area in front of the Garden Inn & Suites hotel on Baisley Boulevard — on the opposite side of the park from where the stabbings happened — early Thursday morning, examining evidence left near the location.

Detectives are also reviewing video footage taken from nearby security cameras as well as interviewing possible witnesses.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.