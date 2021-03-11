New Chipotle in Corona to host fundraiser for High School for Arts and Business – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new Chipotle opened in Corona last week and will be hosting their first community fundraiser for a local high school later this month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened a new location at 37-47 Junction Blvd. on March 3. The restaurant will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prior to the opening, the crew donated about 800 pounds of food to Salvation Army food drives.

Additionally, the California-based chain restaurant, popular for their customizable rice bowls and burritos, will host a fundraiser to benefit the High School for Arts and Business’ Parent Teacher Association in Corona.

The funds raised will go toward seniors’ graduation costs, such as dues and yearbooks for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests can use the code F3YLQZM on any digital order placed via the Chipotle app or website for pickup that day. Thirty-three percent of the sales will go directly to the PTA board. This offer excludes delivery orders.

The fundraiser will be taking place on Tuesday, March 23 from 4 to 8 p.m.

This week, Chipotle announced a highly-anticipated addition to their online menu: “Hand-Crafted Quesadillas.” The quesadilla — which is stuffed with Monterey jack cheese along with any of their assortment of meats, sofritas and/or fajita vegetables — marks the first customizable entrée addition to their menu in 17 years.

The digital-only item will be available to customers starting Thursday, March 11. From March 11 through March 21, quesadilla deliveries will be free on Chipotle.com and the Chipotle App, including orders made from the Corona location.