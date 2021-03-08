Queens borough president endorses Juan Ardila for District 30 City Council seat – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is supporting Juan Ardila’s bid for City Council’s District 30, a seat currently held by Councilman Robert Holden.

Richards, who is also up for re-election as Queens borough president, announced his endorsement of Ardila on March 2.

“Juan Ardila is going to be a tremendous advocate for the people of District 30,” Richards said. “There are so many issues that need to be addressed and no one will work harder than Juan to create the change we need. He will be a great partner as we navigate these challenging times to help Queens thrive again.”

Ardila is challenging first-term incumbent Robert Holden for City Council District 30, which encompasses Ridgewood, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Woodhaven and Woodside. Some of his main policy points revolve around affordable housing for all, more public transportation access and investment on education.

“Having Borough President Donovan Richards join our team speaks to the strength of this campaign and the real grassroots movement we’re building to create change and prosperity for District 30,” Ardila said. “I look forward to working with BP Richards to bring much needed resources to our communities and to help our local economy get back on its feet as we approach the end of the pandemic.”

The 26-year-old Maspeth native has worked in public service for several years. He currently works as a program coordinator at the Legal Aid Society, and previously worked at the International Rescue Committee. Ardila also worked as a consultant at the NYC Department of Education, where he supported the expansion of universal pre-K, pre-K Dual Language and the 3-K for All program.

Richards’ support of Ardila adds to the candidate’s list of endorsements, which include state Senators Michael Gianaris and Jessica Ramos, Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, City Councilmen Brad Lander and Antonio Reynoso, and District Leaders Emilia Decaudin and Mufazzal Hossain. He’s also received endorsements from the New York Working Families Party, CWA, Road to Justice Coalition (SEIU 1199, Make the Road Action, & CVH power), TenantsPAC, Run for Something, Churches United for Fair Housing, Queens United Independent Progressives, Open NY and the American Institute of Architects.