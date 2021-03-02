Queens senator partners with community organizations to host free virtual seminar for local small business owners – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and local small businesses continue hurting from the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns, Senator Joseph Addabbo is collaborating with several community partners to co-host a free virtual Small Business Resource Network Seminar in March.

The virtual seminar will take place on Tuesday, March 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is co-sponsored by Addabbo, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards’ office, Community Board 6, Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce.

“This free seminar is a fantastic resource for any local small business owner who is looking for help on how to rebound from the COVID-19 shutdowns,” Addabbo said. “Our small businesses are the backbone of our communities and are massive job generators for local residents. Anything we can do to help them — especially during this very difficult time — is vital to keeping our communities prospering and surviving during the rest of this pandemic.”

During this free seminar, small business owners will learn how the Small Business Resource Network can help their small business through financial guidance, marketing expertise, technology support, legal counsel, business coaching, what assistance is available from the city and state in the form of loans, grants and more from the expert panel.

Following the presentations, there will be a Q&A session where participants can ask questions to specialists on the seminar.

Elizabeth Newton, chair of Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Small Business Committee on CB 6, said the board recognizes the impact that COVID-19 has had on Forest Hills and Rego Park’s small businesses, which are the backbone of the local economy.

“Queens Community Board 6 organized this informational webinar to provide vital information about programs and resources available to our small business owners. We’re excited to hear from Senator Addabbo, Queens Chamber of Commerce, Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce and the Queens borough president’s office and we’re grateful for their participation. When small businesses succeed, neighborhoods thrive,” Newton said.

Addabbo is encouraging all small business owners to take advantage of the free virtual seminar and to register today.

“I would like to thank all of the partners on the event for helping to put this together for the small business owners and for sharing their expertise,” Addabbo said.

In order to register for the free seminar, click here. For any questions about this event, contact Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.