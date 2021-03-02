Ridgewood Saving Bank announces addition of new executive officer – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

Ridgewood Savings Bank announced the addition of Robert S. Volino as executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the bank.

Prior to joining the bank, Volino was senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Dime Community Bank, a position he held from January 2017 through June 2020.

Volino’s career at Dime spanned nearly 21 years, in which he served in numerous roles including treasurer and chief investment officer. As Ridgewood Savings Bank’s CAO, he will oversee the marketing, data analytics, information technology, bank secrecy act, security, compliance and risk management functions as well as various strategic initiatives at the bank.

“I am excited to be joining the Ridgewood Savings Bank team as we work together to further the bank’s traditions of safety and soundness and community service,” Volino said. “I look forward to being a part of the bank’s next 100 years.”

Leonard Stekol, Ridgewood Savings Bank president, CEO and chairman of the board, hailed the addition of Volino.

“We are extremely excited to have Robert Volino joining our executive ranks,” Stekol said. “His breadth of experience and familiarity with our markets and business model will permit Rob to be significantly impactful in assisting our primary strategic objective to keep the bank highly competitive and relevant in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

The bank, which is currently celebrating its centennial, also announced the retirement of Geraldine Brennan, who served as the bank’s senior vice president and chief risk officer.

“On behalf of the board of trustees, I want to congratulate Gerry on a very successful career in banking, and thank her for her dedicated service to the bank,” Stekol said. “Gerry played an integral role in the development of the bank’s enterprise risk management process, which continues to assist our management team and the board in assessing and managing risk at the highest level. We wish her many happy and healthy years in retirement.”

Brennan joined Ridgewood Savings Bank in 2002 and was named the bank’s chief risk officer in 2006.

“I want to take this opportunity to once again thank both my fellow officers and dedicated staff for their continuous support they provided me during my 19 years at the bank,” Brennan said. “I will always remain a member of the Ridgewood Savings Bank family.”

Ridgewood Savings Bank was recently ranked No. 2 on the Forbes “Best-in-State Banks” list for New York State and received the Banking Choice Award for its New York City and Long Island service areas.