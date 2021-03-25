Unity rally scheduled in Bay Terrace amid growing violence against Asian Americans – QNS.com

In response to the racially charged shooting in Atlanta, where six of the eight victims were Asian-American women, and other acts of violence against Asians in America, northeast Queens leaders and community members will rally in Bay Terrace in a display of unity.
On Friday, March 26, at 5 p.m., elected officials and representatives from Korean Community Services (KCS) will gather for a unity rally at the Bay Terrace shopping center. March 26 is the National Day of Healing and the 201st anniversary of the Naturalization Act of 1790, which prohibited non-white people from becoming American citizens.
Lawmakers attending the rally include Councilman Paul Vallone, Congressman Thomas Suozzi, Senator John Liu and Assemblyman Edward Braunstein.
The victims of the Atlanta shooting — Delaina Ashley Yaun, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Paul Andre Michels and Yong Ae Yue — were all killed during the attack. The deceased were remembered in a vigil in Sunnyside last Friday.
The unity rally will take place at The Bay Terrace Shopping Center outside of 23-98 Bell Blvd., adjacent to Jack’s Pizza.
Please join us at the The Bay Terrace Shopping Center, 23-98 Bell Boulevard, Bayside, NY 11361 on Friday, March 26th at 5pm! We will be speaking out against the rise in discrimination against Asian Americans. #StopAsianHate @edbraunstein @RepTomSuozzi @LiuNewYork @QnsBPRichards pic.twitter.com/8PWVcnBI6q
— Paul Vallone (@PaulVallone) March 24, 2021