Unity rally scheduled in Bay Terrace amid growing violence against Asian Americans – QNS.com
Unity rally scheduled in Bay Terrace amid growing violence against Asian Americans

Members of the Sunnyside community came out to honor the victims of the Atlanta shootings on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

In response to the racially charged shooting in Atlanta, where six of the eight victims were Asian-American women, and other acts of violence against Asians in America, northeast Queens leaders and community members will rally in Bay Terrace in a display of unity.

On Friday, March 26, at 5 p.m., elected officials and representatives from Korean Community Services (KCS) will gather for a unity rally at the Bay Terrace shopping center. March 26 is the National Day of Healing and the 201st anniversary of the Naturalization Act of 1790, which prohibited non-white people from becoming American citizens.

Congresswoman Grace Meng, Representing Queens’ Sixth Congressional District

Lawmakers attending the rally include Councilman Paul Vallone, Congressman Thomas Suozzi, Senator John Liu and Assemblyman Edward Braunstein.

The victims of the Atlanta shooting — Delaina Ashley Yaun, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Paul Andre Michels and Yong Ae Yue — were all killed during the attack. The deceased were remembered in a vigil in Sunnyside last Friday.

The unity rally will take place at The Bay Terrace Shopping Center outside of 23-98 Bell Blvd., adjacent to Jack’s Pizza.

