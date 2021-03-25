Unity rally scheduled in Bay Terrace amid growing violence against Asian Americans – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In response to the racially charged shooting in Atlanta, where six of the eight victims were Asian-American women, and other acts of violence against Asians in America, northeast Queens leaders and community members will rally in Bay Terrace in a display of unity.

On Friday, March 26, at 5 p.m., elected officials and representatives from Korean Community Services (KCS) will gather for a unity rally at the Bay Terrace shopping center. March 26 is the National Day of Healing and the 201st anniversary of the Naturalization Act of 1790, which prohibited non-white people from becoming American citizens.

Lawmakers attending the rally include Councilman Paul Vallone, Congressman Thomas Suozzi, Senator John Liu and Assemblyman Edward Braunstein.

The victims of the Atlanta shooting — Delaina Ashley Yaun, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Paul Andre Michels and Yong Ae Yue — were all killed during the attack. The deceased were remembered in a vigil in Sunnyside last Friday.