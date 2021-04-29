Cashing in: Astoria shop sells 12th winning Take-5 ticket sold in Queens this month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens lottery players may be experiencing the luckiest month of their lives.

On Tuesday, April 27, a winning Take-5 ticket worth over $15,600 was sold at Me-Me-Supermarket, located at 21-15 Broadway, in Astoria, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket was the 12th sold in Queens this month.

Over the weekend, a winning ticket worth $68,686, was purchased at Middle Village Card, located at 79-24 Eliot Ave., in Middle Village and selected for the April 23 drawing.

Two days later, a winning ticket worth over $53,500, was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Long Island City and selected for the April 25 drawing.

Take-5 numbers, selected from a field of one to 39, are picked at random every night at 10:30 p.m. Winning ticket holders have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

This week’s winnings only add to what has been an already lucrative month for lotto players in the borough.

On Friday, April 16, two winning tickets were purchased in Queens – one in Woodside and the other in Queens Village.

Two days later, on April 18, Kai Smart Family Store in Flushing sold a winning ticket worth $55,770.50.

A Ridgewood bodega sold a winning ticket on April 13 and a Bayside convenience store sold a $32,113 ticket on April 6.

Most notably, a Howard Beach shop sold two winning tickets this month – one on April 9 and the other on April 4. The latter was the first winning ticket purchased in Queens this April.