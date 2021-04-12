Quantcast
Howard Beach convenience store sells second winning lottery ticket in two weeks – QNS.com
Howard Beach

Howard Beach convenience store sells second winning lottery ticket in two weeks

Jacob KayeBy
0
comments
Posted on
REUTERS/Mike Sugar

April has been a great month for Take-5 lottery players in Queens, particularly for players at a Howard Beach convenience store.

Over the weekend, a winning Take-5 ticket, worth $70,933.50, was sold at Village Card & Gifts, a Howard Beach convenience store located at 82-31 153rd Ave., and selected during the April 9 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Monday.

The winning ticket was the fifth sold in the borough in the past month and the second sold at Village Card & Gifts since April 4.

On April 9, two prize-winning tickets, both worth nearly $13,000, were sold in Queens – one at Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park and the other at Enjoy Convenience Store, located at 76-15 37th Ave., in Jackson Heights.

Three days before, a Take-5 ticket, worth $32,113, was sold a Bayside convenience store and selected for the April 6 drawing.

Two days before that, a winning ticket worth $55,105 was sold at Village Card & Gifts and selected during the April 4 drawing.

Take-5 drawings take place every night at 10:30 p.m., when five winning numbers between a field of one to 39 are selected as the day’s winners.

Winning ticket holders have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York