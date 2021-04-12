Howard Beach convenience store sells second winning lottery ticket in two weeks – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

April has been a great month for Take-5 lottery players in Queens, particularly for players at a Howard Beach convenience store.

Over the weekend, a winning Take-5 ticket, worth $70,933.50, was sold at Village Card & Gifts, a Howard Beach convenience store located at 82-31 153rd Ave., and selected during the April 9 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Monday.

The winning ticket was the fifth sold in the borough in the past month and the second sold at Village Card & Gifts since April 4.

On April 9, two prize-winning tickets, both worth nearly $13,000, were sold in Queens – one at Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park and the other at Enjoy Convenience Store, located at 76-15 37th Ave., in Jackson Heights.

Three days before, a Take-5 ticket, worth $32,113, was sold a Bayside convenience store and selected for the April 6 drawing.

Two days before that, a winning ticket worth $55,105 was sold at Village Card & Gifts and selected during the April 4 drawing.

Take-5 drawings take place every night at 10:30 p.m., when five winning numbers between a field of one to 39 are selected as the day’s winners.

Winning ticket holders have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.