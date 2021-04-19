Winning lottery tickets sold in Woodside, Queens Village and Flushing – QNS.com

Lottery players in Queens continued to hit it big over the weekend, bringing the borough’s total winnings in the Take-5 game to nearly $300,000 in April.
This weekend’s winnings began on Friday, April 16, when two Take-5 tickets were purchased at Woodside Deli, located at 38-45 Woodside Ave., and 209 Wine & Liquors, located at 94-32 209th St., in Queens Village.
Both tickets, worth $17,504, were selected during Friday’s drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Saturday.
On Sunday, a Take-5 ticket worth $55,770.50, was sold at Kai Smart Family Store, located at 199-11 32nd Ave., in Flushing, and selected for the day’s drawing.
Overall, it’s been a lucrative month for Take-5 players in Queens.
Most recently, the winner of the Tuesday, April 13 drawing purchased their Take-5 ticket, worth over $21,00, at a Ridgewood bodega.
Village Card & Gifts, a convenience store in Howard Beach has sold two winning tickets this month – one worth $71,000 and the other worth a little over $55,000.
On April 9, two prize-winning tickets worth around $13,000 were sold in the borough. One of the tickets was purchased at Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park and the other at Enjoy Convenience Store in Jackson Heights.
A few days before those winning tickets were sold, a winner, worth $32,113, was sold at a Bayside convenience store.
Take-5 numbers, selected between a field of one to 39, are selected daily at 10:30 p.m.
Winning ticket holders have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.