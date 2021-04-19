Winning lottery tickets sold in Woodside, Queens Village and Flushing – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Lottery players in Queens continued to hit it big over the weekend, bringing the borough’s total winnings in the Take-5 game to nearly $300,000 in April.

This weekend’s winnings began on Friday, April 16, when two Take-5 tickets were purchased at Woodside Deli, located at 38-45 Woodside Ave., and 209 Wine & Liquors, located at 94-32 209th St., in Queens Village.

Both tickets, worth $17,504, were selected during Friday’s drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Saturday.

On Sunday, a Take-5 ticket worth $55,770.50, was sold at Kai Smart Family Store, located at 199-11 32nd Ave., in Flushing, and selected for the day’s drawing.

Overall, it’s been a lucrative month for Take-5 players in Queens.

Most recently, the winner of the Tuesday, April 13 drawing purchased their Take-5 ticket, worth over $21,00, at a Ridgewood bodega.

Village Card & Gifts, a convenience store in Howard Beach has sold two winning tickets this month – one worth $71,000 and the other worth a little over $55,000.

On April 9, two prize-winning tickets worth around $13,000 were sold in the borough. One of the tickets was purchased at Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park and the other at Enjoy Convenience Store in Jackson Heights.

A few days before those winning tickets were sold, a winner, worth $32,113, was sold at a Bayside convenience store.

Take-5 numbers, selected between a field of one to 39, are selected daily at 10:30 p.m.

Winning ticket holders have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.