Cops seek attacker who punched woman in throat on train in Jackson Heights – QNS.com

Police are looking for a man who punched a woman in the throat while riding a subway train near Jackson Heights last month.

On Wednesday, March 24, around 5:30 p.m., a 62-year-old woman was riding on an E train as it approached the Roosevelt Avenue station, according to the NYPD.

The woman was approached by an unidentified man who suddenly punched her in the throat, cops said. The motive of the attack is currently unknown, police said.

The man then hopped off the train at the Roosevelt Avenue station and got onto a northbound F train.

The 62-year-old refused medical treatment at the station despite suffering an injury to her neck.

Police describe the attacker as being between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, standing around 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a blue shirt, dark-colored pants and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.