Cops seek man who used children in burglary of Glendale frozen yogurt shop – QNS.com
Glendale

Cops seek man who used children in burglary of Glendale frozen yogurt shop

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for a man who took two children with him to rob a Glendale frozen yogurt shop earlier this month.

On Saturday, April 4, around 10:50 p.m., an unidentified man and two children walked up to Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, located at 80-60 Cooper Ave., according to the NYPD.

The man began to tug at a window until it opened up, video of the incident shows. He then reached inside and grabbed a few items, and handed them to the children before the three ran off together.

Police could not confirm what property was stolen from the dessert shop.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

