Quantcast
FDNY battles fire inside Queens Village barber shop – QNS.com
Police & Fire

FDNY battles fire inside Queens Village barber shop

Jacob KayeBy
0
comments
Posted on
FDNY firefighters respond to a call at Hollis Finest Barber Spa, located at 206-10 Hollis Ave. in Queens Village, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

FDNY members fought off a fire inside a Queens Village barber shop Wednesday morning.

Emergency calls about the fire, which broke out inside Hollis Finest Barber Spa, located at 206-10 Hollis Ave., around 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 7, according to the FDNY.

Around 12 units – or about 60 FDNY members – showed up to find smoke coming out of the one-story commercial building, according to the authorities.

The smoke was coming out of the barber shop pretty thick,” a witness at the scene said. “I was worried it would spread to the supermarket.”

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters got the flames under control less than an hour later, around 10:10 a.m., the fire department said.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY’s fire marshal’s office.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York