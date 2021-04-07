FDNY battles fire inside Queens Village barber shop – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

FDNY members fought off a fire inside a Queens Village barber shop Wednesday morning.

Emergency calls about the fire, which broke out inside Hollis Finest Barber Spa, located at 206-10 Hollis Ave., around 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 7, according to the FDNY.

Around 12 units – or about 60 FDNY members – showed up to find smoke coming out of the one-story commercial building, according to the authorities.

The smoke was coming out of the barber shop pretty thick,” a witness at the scene said. “I was worried it would spread to the supermarket.”

Firefighters got the flames under control less than an hour later, around 10:10 a.m., the fire department said.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY’s fire marshal’s office.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.