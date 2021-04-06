Quantcast
Seven-alarm blaze in Jackson Heights apartment building sends nine to hospital – QNS.com
Jackson Heights

Seven-alarm blaze in Jackson Heights apartment building sends nine to hospital

Over 200 FDNY members battled a fire in Jackson Heights on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A massive, seven-alarm fire broke out inside a six-story apartment building in Jackson Heights Tuesday afternoon and sent nine people to the hospital.

Firefighters first got a call about the blaze, which broke out inside an apartment on the heights floor of the building located at 89-07 34th Ave., around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, according to the authorities.

When FDNY units arrived, the door to the apartment where the fire originated was open and the fire had spread to the hall and into the area between the ceiling and the roof, known as the cockloft, according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

“Those fires tend to spread rapidly,” Nigro said in a statement.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

As the fire burned inside the building, it began to spread into a small section of the building next door, located at 89-11 34th Ave., the FDNY said.

The blaze was upgraded to a seven-alarm fire, prompting response from 46 units and over 200 FDNY members.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

In total, nine people – five firefighters and four residents – were injured by the flames. All nine people were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

As of publication, the fire is still active.

In his statement, Nigro stressed the importance of closing the doors if a fire happens to break out in your apartment or home.

“If you do unfortunately have a fire in your home, it’s important to close that door because the fire spreads out into the hallway and [FDNY] units are unable to make a quick advance,” the commissioner said. “What we see here is now a seven-alarm that could possibly have been avoided.”

