Flushing man faces nine years in jail after admitting to selling guns and drugs: DA

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Flushing man pleaded guilty to gun possession and drug dealing charges on Tuesday, May 11.

Chris Lee, of Sanford Avenue, was caught carrying an illegal firearm and was observed during a long-term investigation selling both guns and cocaine between August 2019 and January 2020, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Lee pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree before Queens Supreme Court Justice John Zoll. Lee will be sentenced June 15, at which time he faces nine years in prison.

According to the charges, Lee was the target of the investigation into gun trafficking and drug dealing in which he sold three firearms to an undercover detective for cash — a defaced .38 revolver, a 380 semiautomatic pistol with a laser aiming device and a 9mm semiautomatic pistol with more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

During that same time, according to the charges, Lee also sold cocaine and methamphetamine to a buyer, who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

“There is probably no combination that endangers out communities more than illegal guns and drugs,” Katz said. “This defendant has now admitted to selling both and faces serious prison time. Every illegal gun in our borough is a potential tragedy and we continue to do everything in our power to stop the bloodshed and the poison of drugs from flowing on our streets.”