Watch: Why Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is seeking re-election

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is seeking re-election after winning a special election to fill this seat in late 2020.

The borough president proposes legislation, zoning changes, city-wide budget recommendations and direction for land-use in the borough. Borough presidents appoint members to the New York City Planning Commission, and members to other local boards.

PoliticsNY asked Richards three questions in three minutes as part of our meet the candidate series on the road to the June 22 citywide primaries.

To learn more about all the candidates in all the citywide races click here.