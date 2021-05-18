Quantcast
Politics

Watch: Why Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is seeking re-election

By Skye Ostreicher
0
comments
Posted on

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is seeking re-election after winning a special election to fill this seat in late 2020.

The borough president proposes legislation, zoning changes, city-wide budget recommendations and direction for land-use in the borough. Borough presidents appoint members to the New York City Planning Commission, and members to other local boards.

PoliticsNY asked Richards three questions in three minutes as part of our meet the candidate series on the road to the June 22 citywide primaries.

To learn more about all the candidates in all the citywide races click here.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York