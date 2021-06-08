Jackson Heights resident appointed leader of Queens Public Library Foundation

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Queens Public Library Foundation recently named Jackson Heights resident Susan Latham as its new executive director.

Latham is a nonprofit professional with more than 20 years of executive level experience most recently as vice president of development at Citymeals on Wheels, where she was responsible for all aspects of the foundation, corporate, and individual major gifts fundraising, events and partnerships, planned giving and board relations.

“As a longtime user and supporter of Queens Public Library, I know firsthand how important the library’s programs and services are to the people and communities of Queens,” Latham said. “During the past year, the library stepped up in so many important ways to help meet the needs of Queens residents, who were particularly hard-hit by COVID-19. I am very excited to help support the continued growth of this dynamic institution.”

During her tenure at Citymeals on Wheels, Latham brought in $14 million in major gifts and closed their capital campaign. She was previously Deputy Director of Advancement at The Actors Fund, where she managed individual and institutional giving, raising $10 million in annual support.

“We are delighted to welcome Susan Latham as the new Executive Director of the Queens Public Library Foundation,” Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott said. “Susan joins us at a critical moment in our 125-year history, as Queens Public Library helps drive the recovery of our borough and the diverse communities we serve. Her leadership will strengthen our ability to provide free access to information, knowledge, and opportunity for all.”

The Queens Public Library Foundation raises funds for the programs, services and collections provided by Queens Public Library.

“The Queens Public Library Foundation plays an essential role in ensuring we can bring the best programs and services possible to our customers,” said Michael Rodriguez, Chair of the Queens Public Library Board of Trustees. “Susan’s vast experience in the nonprofit sector with organizations that provide vital services to New Yorkers make her the perfect fit to lead the Foundation at this time.”

Prior to her work in the nonprofit sector, Latham worked in the performing arts as a fundraiser, producer, and company manager, touring throughout the U.S. and abroad with Meredith Monk and other artists. She has represented fundraising workshops for artists in New York City, Washington, DC, Chicago and Los Angeles.

“We are so excited to welcome Susan at a time when the Foundation’s work is more important than ever,” Queens Public Library Foundation President Carl S. Koerner said. “As we seek public and private investments in our libraries, Susan’s broad network and experience will help support programs and services that benefit people of all backgrounds and circumstances so they can recover, learn, and thrive.”