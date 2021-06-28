‘Personal dispute’ leads to explosion near Jewish synagogue in Kew Gardens: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An explosive device that went off near a Jewish synagogue in Kew Gardens on Friday, June 25, was the result of a dispute between two men and a person on the street; it was not in connection with the house of worship, according to authorities.

At around 7:45 p.m., two unidentified men in a tan Chevy van got into an argument with a 22-year-old man delivering food in front of the Shaare Tova synagogue, located at 82-33 Lefferts Blvd., police said.

The men tossed a handmade firework onto the sidewalk, which was set off as they drove eastbound on Abingdon Road, police said.

The streets were blocked off as police investigated the scene of the incident. “Expect traffic delays, road closures, & emergency personnel near Lefferts Boulevard & Metropolitan Avenue, Queens. Avoid the area,” NYPD News tweeted.

There were no reported injuries and arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Following the incident, Congresswoman Grace Meng, Assemblymen Daniel Rosenthal and Andrew Hevesi, Senator Leroy Comrie and Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz thanked the 102nd NYPD Precinct for its swift response and investigation.

The lawmakers said they were extremely disturbed to hear the reports that an explosive device went off near the Shaare Tova synagogue.

“Thankfully, no one was reported injured, and at this time, it appears the incident was the result of a personal dispute not in connection to the synagogue itself,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “Still, this serves as a reminder that we must maintain our vigilance in watching out for our community.”