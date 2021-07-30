Brooklyn man cuffed in shooting death of East Elmhurst teen

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Brooklyn man was arrested and charged in the shooting death of an East Elmhurst teenager in Corona earlier this month.

Detectives from the regional fugitive task force busted Dennis Vassilenko, 18, during an early morning raid on Thursday, July 29 at his Brooklyn home and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, at 4:25 p.m. on July 7, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot outside of 95-35 40th Rd. in Corona.

Upon their arrival, officers found 17-year-old Eduardo Hernandez, of 101st Street in East Elmhurst with two gunshot wounds to his torso.

Hernandez was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Vassilenko and Hernandez were acquaintances, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.