Community Board 5 to host in-person meeting next week

Community Board 5 will hold its monthly meeting next Wednesday, July 14, to discuss adjusting requirements for small businesses, making it easier to utilize sidewalk spaces.

The board represents Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale. The meeting will be held in person at Christ the King High School Cafeteria at 7:30 p.m. It will also be live-streamed via YouTube or on the board’s website.

The New York City Council passed legislation to make this program that was introduced during the pandemic permanent. The program allows restaurants to use sidewalk and curbside space in front of their restaurant for outdoor dining.

Next Wednesday, the Community Board will hear a presentation from the Department of City Planning about no longer requiring restaurants to have appropriate zoning in order to apply for this program.

For additional information, community members may call the board’s office at 718-366-1834 or email at QN05@cb.nyc.gov.