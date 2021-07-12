Cops searching for suspect behind fatal St. Albans shooting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Queens are looking for the shooter who fatally gunned down a 19-year-old man early on Sunday morning, July 11.

Officers from the 113th Precinct found the victim in front of a home on Quencer Road near Ovid Place in St. Albans at about 12:19 a.m. on Sunday.

Police sources said the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh and was unconscious and unresponsive by the time officers found him.

EMS units rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect involved. No arrests have been made in the case.