Northeast Queens lawmaker teams up with New York Blood Center for urgent-need blood drive in Bay Terrace

A Queens lawmaker is organizing an urgent-need blood drive in response to country’s national blood shortage.

Next month, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein will host the Ninth Annual Summer Blood Drive in collaboration with the New York Blood Center. The event takes place at The Bay Terrace shopping center at 212-51 26th Ave. (formerly American Eagle Outfitters) on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 7 p.m.

“The New York Blood Center recently announced an urgent need for blood donations,” Braunstein said. “Donating blood is safe and saves up to three lives. I hope that you will take the time to share this lifesaving gift at our drive on Aug. 5.”

Those who donate blood must wear a mask or face covering and be symptom-free for at least 14 days if recovering from COVID-19. Those who test positive for COVID, have experienced COVID-related symptoms in the last 14 days or are on self-quarantine restrictions will not be eligible to donate.

As a thank you, donors will receive a free, limited edition New York Mets T-shirt and the New York Blood Center will also enter participants into a sweepstakes to win six tickets to a Mets game.

Donation appointments are encouraged to comply with social distancing guidelines. To make an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/BraunsteinDrive2021 or contact Braunstein’s office by phone at 718-357-3588 or by email at braunsteine@nyassembly.gov.

For medical questions concerning blood donations, call 800-688-0900.